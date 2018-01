SunCoke Energy, Cokenergy To Pay $5M In DOJ Emissions Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 25, 2018, 10:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that SunCoke Energy Inc. and Cokenergy LLC have agreed to pay $5 million to resolve alleged Clean Air Act pollution violations at a coal coke plant in East Chicago, Indiana, which the government filed earlier the same day.



In a complaint detailing 32 claims for relief under both federal and state law, the U.S. and Indiana said the Indiana Harbor Coking Facility had repeatedly emitted lead, sulfur dioxide and particulate matter in excess of CAA and permit standards. The...

