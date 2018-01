Apparel Exec Gets 6 Months For $28M Swiss Bank Tax Dodge

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 6:25 PM EST) -- An apparel company executive prosecutors have called “highly educated and sophisticated” was sentenced to six months in prison Thursday in Virginia after admitting to a scheme with his Swiss lawyer to avoid U.S. taxes on over $28 million he had stashed in overseas accounts at Swiss banks, including Credit Suisse Group and UBS AG.



Hyong Kwon Kim, of Greenwich, Connecticut, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, after he admitted to failing to report the funds and filing false income tax returns...

