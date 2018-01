Professors Ask Justices To Hear Va. Tax Receipts Case

Law360, Los Angeles (January 26, 2018, 5:59 PM EST) -- Nineteen tax law professors urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to hear an appeal over whether a Virginia county tax on the sale of duty-free goods to international travelers violates the U.S. Constitution, saying the tax is valid and the court should overrule an outdated legal standard.



In August, the Virginia Supreme Court found a Loudoun County gross receipts tax on duty-free items sold at Dulles International Airport was unconstitutional because it imposed a tax on goods in transit, and the import-export clause prohibits states from...

