Securities Group Of The Year: Skadden

By Dunstan Prial

Law360, New York (February 6, 2018, 3:47 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP employed novel arguments over the last year to secure victories in an array of diverse cases, ranging from dismissal of class certification for a group of investors suing Brazilian oil company Petrobras to a decisive win for Putnam Investments in an Employee Retirement Investment Security Act class action, landing the firm among Law360's 2017 Securities Groups of the Year.

The firm’s securities practice is comprised of nearly 100 lawyers in more than a dozen offices worldwide. The group has...
