Hochman Salkin Atty Nominated For IRS Commissioner Role

Law360, New York (February 8, 2018, 1:12 PM EST) -- Charles Rettig, a seasoned California litigator with Hochman Salkin Rettig Toscher & Perez PC, has been nominated to head the Internal Revenue Service for five years, the White House announced on Thursday.



President Donald Trump named Rettig to succeed former embattled IRS Commissioner John Koskinen and David Kautter, the U.S. Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for tax policy who took over the commissioner’s role on an interim basis since Koskinen’s term ended on Nov. 12.



If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Rettig will inherit an agency that is tasked...

