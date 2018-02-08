Hochman Salkin Atty Nominated For IRS Commissioner Role
President Donald Trump named Rettig to succeed former embattled IRS Commissioner John Koskinen and David Kautter, the U.S. Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for tax policy who took over the commissioner’s role on an interim basis since Koskinen’s term ended on Nov. 12.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Rettig will inherit an agency that is tasked...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login