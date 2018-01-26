MPs Challenge 'Big 4' Accountants Over Carillion Collapse

Law360, London (January 26, 2018, 12:10 PM GMT) -- U.K. lawmakers demanded answers on Friday from the “big four” global accounting firms about any dealings they had with Carillion PLC before the contractor collapsed with a £587 million ($837 million) pension deficit.



Two cross-party committees at the House of Commons turned up the heat on KMPG, Ernst & Young, Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers, giving them until Feb. 2 to provide detailed accounts of their relationships with the firm during the last decade.



Construction and services giant Carillion entered insolvency on Jan. 15, by which point it was...

To view the full article, register now.