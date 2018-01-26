Interest Rates, Credit Risk Worry EU Insurers, EIOPA Says
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said in its latest quarterly threat assessment that there continued to be worries in the sector, even though the overall exposure of insurers to risk had remained stable between October and December.
“Despite positive macro and market trends, the risks linked to the low interest rates and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login