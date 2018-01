City Seeks 'Pragmatic' Immigration Policy For EU Workers

Law360, London (January 29, 2018, 12:02 AM GMT) -- The governing body of London’s Square Mile on Monday urged the U.K. government to create a “pragmatic” immigration policy after Brexit as it revealed that 13 percent of the workforce in the City’s financial and insurance markets are from the European Economic Area.



The City of London Corporation said that data from the Office for National Statistics, or ONS — the national statistical institute for the U.K. — shows that 23 per cent, almost a quarter, of all jobs in the City are taken by workers...

To view the full article, register now.