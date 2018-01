EU Tells 12 Nations To Wrap Up MiFID II Implementation

Law360, London (January 26, 2018, 8:22 PM GMT) -- The European Commission has sent a warning to 12 EU member states that have yet to fully transpose MiFID II into national law, giving them two months to improve their efforts or have their cases referred to the EU’s highest court.



The commission said Thursday that states including Luxemburg, Spain and Sweden have not fully transposed the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, known as MiFID II, into domestic law. MiFID II is a major element in the sweeping overhaul of European Union financial regulation that should...

To view the full article, register now.