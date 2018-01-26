Securities Groups Urge EU Not To Usurp National Watchdogs

By Mariko Iwasaki

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 2:34 PM EST) -- Two securities industry trade groups warned the European Union on Thursday to tread carefully in its plans to expand the powers of its markets watchdog, urging lawmakers not to discount the expertise of national securities authorities.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association and the Futures Industry Association weighed in on the European Commission's September proposal to give the European Securities and Markets Authority direct supervisory powers over some part of the capital markets industry across the EU.

The groups said they supported the goals of the...
