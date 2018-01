EPA Yanks Once-In, Always-In Air Pollution Policy

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday rescinded a 1995 policy that said any facility considered to be a “major” polluter under the Clean Air Act could never be recategorized as a less prolific polluter.



Under the new agency policy, signed by recently minted EPA Office of Air and Radiation Assistant Administrator Bill Wehrum, a major source subject to the toughest standards under the Clean Air Act may be reclassified as a smaller “area” source — with different standards — when it reduces its emissions of...

