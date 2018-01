US Tax Changes Deal Wild Cards To State Budget Overseers

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:19 PM EST) -- The breadth and timing of federal tax law changes have turned the state budgeting process upside down, experts say, forcing lawmakers to attempt to quantify the impacts of a moving target but also to deal with any projected shortfall or gains.



Further complicating matters is the fact that each state not only has its own tax code and standard for interacting with federal tax law, but most states also have balanced budget requirements that mandate a level of fiscal precision that now has been made a...

To view the full article, register now.