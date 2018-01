Why Compliance Is Keeping Corporate Counsel Up At Night

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 8:04 PM EST) -- Even as the presidential administration enters its second year talking big about its plans to ease regulation, corporate counsel report their primary concern for the coming year is the management of government regulation and compliance.



More than 4 in 10 corporate lawyers interviewed by Robert Half Legal in a recent survey named managing compliance or regulatory matters as their greatest priority for their legal teams in the next 12 months. That topic far outpaced other top concerns, including mergers and acquisitions, which garnered 14 percent of...

