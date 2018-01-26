Don't Miss It: Hot Deals & Firms We're Following This Week

By Benjamin Horney

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 6:13 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP.

Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed.

Duravant LLC, a private equity-backed global automation and engineering equipment company, has agreed to buy Key Technology Inc., which designs and makes advanced automation systems for food processing and other end markets, according to a Friday statement.

Under the terms of...
