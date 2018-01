US Tax Court Nominee An Expert On Tax-Exempt Matters

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 7:15 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s newest pick for the U.S. Tax Court is a senior attorney within the Internal Revenue Service’s Office of Chief Counsel with expertise in tax matters relating to nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations and intellectual property.



Courtney Dunbar Jones was nominated to the Tax Court’s bench on Tuesday — one of a dozen of the administration’s choices for federal judgeships across the country.



The Harvard alum from Virginia kicked off her law career in 2004 at Bird Loechl Brittain & McCants LLC, a boutique law firm...

