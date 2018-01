DC Circ. Backs FERC Approval Of PJM Power Price Revamp

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 2:42 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of regional grid operator PJM Interconnection's revisions of the revenues that it believes new electricity generators need to recoup, rejecting arguments from power producers that PJM's so-called cost-of-entry price is too low and depresses electricity auction prices.



The PJM Power Providers Group had challenged PJM's 2014 tariff revisions that set a new cost-of-entry price for new generators, which affects prices in capacity auctions where power producers are paid for electricity they will provide to...

