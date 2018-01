Ethics Training For Attys Should Aim Higher, Sotomayor Says

Law360, Houston (January 27, 2018, 4:00 PM EST) -- The education of lawyers should be improved to include a more robust ethics training that goes beyond merely setting a floor for acceptable conduct, U.S. Supreme Court Sonia Sotomayor said Friday during an event at the University of Houston Law Center.



Justice Sotomayor touched on that issue and other topics, including how to win an argument before the high court, during an appearance that included a professor-led Q&A and questions from law students.



The school’s Institute for Higher Education Law and Governance Director Michael A. Olivas...

