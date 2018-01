Accountants Group Urges Congress To Increase IRS Funding

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 6:28 PM EST) -- The National Society of Accountants on Thursday called on lawmakers to increase appropriations for the Internal Revenue Service to address what is expected to be a shortfall in funding for critical taxpayer services at the agency during the upcoming filing season.



The society's executive director, John Ams, and its president, Brian Thompson, asked the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate Appropriations Subcommittees on Financial Services and General Government to increase the IRS' funding well above its $11 billion budget in a letter dated...

To view the full article, register now.