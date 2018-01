Pa. Gov, DEP Say Reforms, More Staff Will Cut Permit Delays

Law360, Philadelphia (January 26, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and the secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection on Friday outlined a plan to reduce permitting delays amid frustration from the oil and gas industry, pushing simplified bureaucracy, increased staffing and legislative changes.



Joined by DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell, the governor announced at a news conference in Harrisburg he would seek $2.5 million in the 2018-19 budget to hire 35 new employees. He added that the agency would restructure its office of oil and gas management for the joint aims of increased...

