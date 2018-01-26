Equistone Sells Off Life Sciences Co. In £163M Deal

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 8:44 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe on Friday said it will unload U.K.-based Concept Life Sciences to instrumentation and controls company Spectris PLC in a £163 million ($230 million) deal that will boost Spectris’ material analytics business.



Concept, which specializes in drug discovery, development, analytical testing and environmental consultancy, will serve as a complementary asset to Spectris’ already significant offerings in the materials analysis sector. Manchester-headquartered Concept will operate as a separate company within Spectris and will work together with Malvern Panalytical, an existing Spectris entity...

To view the full article, register now.