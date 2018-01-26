Equistone Sells Off Life Sciences Co. In £163M Deal
Concept, which specializes in drug discovery, development, analytical testing and environmental consultancy, will serve as a complementary asset to Spectris’ already significant offerings in the materials analysis sector. Manchester-headquartered Concept will operate as a separate company within Spectris and will work together with Malvern Panalytical, an existing Spectris entity...
