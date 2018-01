Treasury Rep Defends TCJA Provision Against OECD Rules

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 3:07 PM EST) -- A U.S. Treasury official addressed concerns Thursday at a conference in Washington, D.C., about how other countries will respond to the new tax law’s low rate on income from foreign sales held by U.S. entities, saying the provision holds up against the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development’s standards.



The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, moves the U.S. to a largely territorial tax system, exempting from taxation most of the income earned outside the country's borders. However, the new law also contains a slew...

To view the full article, register now.