FDA Must Explain Amgen Exclusivity Denial, Judge Rules

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may have acted inconsistently when it denied valuable exclusivity for Amgen Inc.’s blockbuster calcium drug Sensipar and must explain its rationale, a D.C. federal judge ruled Friday.



The ruling from U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss means that Amgen may ultimately win six months of pediatric exclusivity and thereby delay fast-approaching generic competition for Sensipar, which in 2016 racked up $1.2 billion in sales.



At issue is the FDA’s conclusion that Amgen failed to enroll enough patients in one of...

