Pa. Atty Accused Of Stealing To Buy Sex Toys Loses License
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court pulled Nichole Collins’ law license indefinitely after the state’s Office of Attorney General accused her Tuesday of burglarizing Shafer & Engle Law Offices LLC twice in December to steal credit cards and checks and to damage computers and other equipment.
A criminal complaint filed by state prosecutors accused Collins...
