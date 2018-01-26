Pa. Atty Accused Of Stealing To Buy Sex Toys Loses License

Law360, Philadelphia (January 26, 2018, 6:08 PM EST) -- A fired attorney charged with breaking into her former firm to steal money and credit cards that she used to purchase sex toys online has had her law license suspended, Pennsylvania authorities said Thursday.



The Pennsylvania Supreme Court pulled Nichole Collins’ law license indefinitely after the state’s Office of Attorney General accused her Tuesday of burglarizing Shafer & Engle Law Offices LLC twice in December to steal credit cards and checks and to damage computers and other equipment.



A criminal complaint filed by state prosecutors accused Collins...

To view the full article, register now.