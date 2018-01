DC Circ. Zaps FERC Grid Connection Cost Rules

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 9:39 PM EST) -- A divided D.C. Circuit on Friday nixed a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decision that transmission companies couldn't get returns for new grid projects they didn't finance, rejecting FERC's contention that allowing the returns would be a green light for discrimination against power producers seeking to hook up to the grid.



In a 2-1 ruling, an appeals court panel vacated FERC orders that the transmission units of Ameren Corp. and ITC Holdings Corp. couldn't obtain a rate of return for operating grid projects within the footprint of the...

To view the full article, register now.