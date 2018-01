Wells Fargo, Guarantor Hit With $2M Plane Loan Judgment

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- An Indiana lender won a $2.3 million award Thursday against Wells Fargo and a Brazilian guarantor over their default on a $6 million loan for a private airplane, when an Indiana federal judge rejected their arguments that the lender should have gotten the money from insurers instead.



U.S. District Judge Jon E. DeGuilio said it was clear as day that both Wells Fargo and Joaquim Salles Leite Neto defaulted under the terms of 1st Source Bank's loan, which was taken out by Wells Fargo but personally...

