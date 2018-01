Ex-Dentist Cops To $16.6M Medical Device Fraud

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 5:21 PM EST) -- A former South Dakota dentist on Friday pled guilty to a $16.6 million scheme that involved falsely marketing a laser treatment to cure an array of serious diseases, without scientific backing and after a court had told him to stop, federal prosecutors said.



Robert “Larry” Lytle, 82, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded medical devices into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud and mislead, which prosecutors said comes with up to five years in prison and a fine. He also pled guilty...

