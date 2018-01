Ex-UBS Metals Trader Accused Of Spoofing Hit With CFTC Suit

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 10:29 PM EST) -- A former UBS trader facing criminal allegations that he schemed to manipulate the precious metals futures market through a trading tactic known as “spoofing” was hit Friday in Connecticut federal court with a related U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission suit that seeks to ban him from the business.



The CFTC’s complaint accuses Andre Flotron, a Swiss national, of engaging in a five year plot to rip off other metals traders by spoofing, a technique banned under the Commodity Exchange Act that involves placing phony bids or...

