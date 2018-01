High Court Denies Helsinn's Bid To Stay On-Sale Bar Ruling

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday shot down Helsinn Healthcare’s bid to hit pause on a Federal Circuit decision invalidating four Helsinn patents related to an anti-nausea drug under the America Invents Act's on-sale bar, refusing to hold up the ruling while the pharmaceutical company pursues a high court review of the case.



Chief Justice John Roberts denied Helsinn Healthcare SA’s application to stay the ruling several days after the Federal Circuit refused the same request and gave Helsinn permission to seek the relief from the...

