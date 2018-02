Technology Group of the Year: Fenwick & West

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 4:16 PM EST) -- Whether it's helping Cisco with six acquisitions, including its $3.7 billion buy of AppDynamics and $1.9 billion deal for BroadSoft, or representing blockchain consortium R3 in a $107 million investment, Fenwick & West LLP's technology victories in 2017 have landed the firm on Law360's Practice Groups of the Year for the fifth year running.



The firm handled 58 M&A deals in the past year, with more than 85 percent of them in technology. One of the major acquisitions the team handled was Cisco's $3.7 billion buy of so-called...

