Shredded Docs Doom DOL's Bid To Beat Race Bias Suit

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:15 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday declined to let the U.S. Department of Labor off the hook in a suit alleging it denied a black career employee a promotion because of his race, saying that interview notes a retired official shredded on her way out may have shown the worker was fit for the job.



Although worker Kenneth Elliott did not show that a white, male official spiked his candidacy or that the agency applied arbitrary criteria to disqualify him, a jury could have inferred that...

