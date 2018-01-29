FCA Warns Investors As Binary Options Scams Move Online

By Paige Long

Law360, London (January 29, 2018, 12:42 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority warned Monday of an increased risk of online investment fraud being marketed through social media, as it revealed that investors lost £87,000 ($122,400) a day to binary options scams in 2017.

A growing number of fraudsters are offering risky investments, including binary options and cryptocurrencies, online and via social media, the FCA says. (AP) The FCA said that a growing number of fraudsters are offering an array of risky investments through online and social media channels. These include binary options, contracts for...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular