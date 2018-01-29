FCA Warns Investors As Binary Options Scams Move Online

Law360, London (January 29, 2018, 12:42 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority warned Monday of an increased risk of online investment fraud being marketed through social media, as it revealed that investors lost £87,000 ($122,400) a day to binary options scams in 2017.



A growing number of fraudsters are offering risky investments, including binary options and cryptocurrencies, online and via social media, the FCA says. (AP) The FCA said that a growing number of fraudsters are offering an array of risky investments through online and social media channels. These include binary options, contracts for...

To view the full article, register now.