RBS Gets Another Open Banking Deadline Extension

Law360, London (January 29, 2018, 5:06 PM GMT) -- The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC has received a second deadline extension to comply with the U.K. antitrust regulator’s open banking initiative, after the bank said it would need another seven months to enroll some customers in automatic overdraft alerts.



The Competition and Markets Authority issued directions to RBS on Monday giving the bank until Sept. 14 to comply with the alerts requirement, which is set to kick in on Thursday under the watchdog's plan to introduce more competition into the country's retail banking sector....

