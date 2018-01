The 2 Biggest Worries Keeping GCs Up At Night

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 7:47 PM EST) -- Looming shifts in regulation and the need to keep data secure were foremost on the minds of chief legal officers heading into 2018, complex issues that mean company leadership needs counsel expertise now more than ever, according to the Association of Corporate Counsel’s Chief Legal Officers Survey.



The main takeaway of the report released Jan. 24, according to its authors, is that corporations’ chief legal officers are increasingly necessary to help assess potential risks and opportunities and to determine business strategies, and that they should be...

