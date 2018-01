Sanofi Beats Novo To Buy Ablynx For $4.8B

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 2:46 PM EST) -- French pharmaceutical company Sanofi SA has agreed to buy Belgian biotechnology firm Ablynx NV for €3.9 billion ($4.8 billion), topping a $3.1 billion bid by Novo Nordisk AS, the company said Monday.



The deal is part of Sanofi’s strategy to focus on technologies that target an array of diseases using nanobody technologies. Sanofi will purchase Ablynx for $55.50 a share, a 21 percent premium over Friday’s closing price. Last week, it was rumored that Sanofi would swoop in on the heels of the failed takeover bid...

To view the full article, register now.