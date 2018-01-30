Legal Tech Download: EVA, Disco And LawX

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 30, 2018, 2:04 PM EST) -- The world of legal technology is quickly evolving, with new products coming to market in rapid succession.



Recent developments include the unveiling of a new artificial intelligence-based legal brief analyzer called EVA, the completion of a $20 million investment round for e-discovery software maker CS Disco and the launch of the first product designed by LawX, a legal design lab at Brigham Young University Law School.



Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal tech.



E-Discovery Provider Raises $20 Million



CS Disco Inc., which makes...

