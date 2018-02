Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 7:18 PM EST) -- Acclaimed merger and acquisition firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP negotiated major transactions for Kite Pharma, INC Research and other biopharmaceutical companies in 2017, raising its life sciences team to the ranks of Law360’s Practice Groups of the Year.



A relatively small team of 37 attorneys focused on life sciences made some of the world’s highest-value deals last year and proved that Sullivan & Cromwell is a major player in the industry.



“We advised in seven of the 10 largest pharmaceutical deals to date, and we’re active...

