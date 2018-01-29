Comvest Partners Pockets $836M In Fourth Lending Fund

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 6:20 PM EST) -- The direct lending arm of West Palm Beach, Florida-based private investment firm Comvest Partners said Monday it has closed its fourth direct lending fund, Comvest Capital IV LP, after $836 million in commitments, well past its $650 million target.



Monday’s announcement details that along with “fund-level leverage,” Comvest Credit Partners — which focuses its financing in the health care, technology, logistics and retail industries, among others — expects to boast $1.2 billion in available capital.



Comvest Managing Partner Robert O’Sullivan said in the announcement that the...

