IBM Given March Deadline To Rebut Insurer's IT Project Suit

Law360, London (January 29, 2018, 8:59 PM GMT) -- Technology giant IBM has until March 1 to serve its defense against a £130 million ($182 million) lawsuit brought by a U.K. insurer after a deal to install a new computer system turned sour before it could be completed, according to court documents.



IBM United Kingdom Ltd. and CIS General Insurance Ltd. agreed to extend the deadline for the IT firm to file its defense to claims accusing it of “serious and chronic delays” and of issuing defective invoices in the multimillion-pound project, according to a...

