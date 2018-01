Deutsche Bank Wins TRO In $48M Del. Battle Over Vik Debt

Law360, Wilmington (January 29, 2018, 10:13 PM EST) -- Deutsche Bank won a temporary restraining order from the Delaware Chancery Court on Monday barring interests of Norwegian billionaire investor Alexander Vik from shuffling $48 million to an alleged shell company as part of a purported conspiracy to duck a $323 million judgment issued in 2010.



Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard's ruling, issued following an afternoon argument, also required the bank to post a $1 million bond to cover financial damage should its case against Vik's interests fail.



In his decision, the chancellor said the bank had...

