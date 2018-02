K&L Gates Nabs Mills Oakley Infrastructure Duo In Melbourne

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 1:47 PM EST) -- K&L Gates LLP has added two projects and infrastructure partners from Mills Oakley to its ranks in Melbourne, one of whom advised Spanish energy company Elecnor SA on one of Australia’s biggest solar projects and the other with experience advising on billion-dollar transportation infrastructure deals.



Zac Kerr, left, and Luke Westmore join K&L Gates. Luke Westmore and Zac Kerr started at K&L Gates’ energy, infrastructure and resources team on Jan. 29. The pair joined after more than two years at Mills Oakley, where they had been...

To view the full article, register now.