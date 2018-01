Patent Deal Clears Actavis' Zohydro Generic For 2029

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:23 PM EST) -- Actavis Laboratories FL Inc. will be able to launch its generic version of the hydrocodone-based painkiller Zohydro ER in March 2029, Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc. announced Monday as part of a settlement ending patent infringement litigation in Delaware federal court.



In March 2016, Pernix accused Actavis of infringing six of its patents tied to the opioid by filing a request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to get its generic approved. Monday’s settlement ends that litigation, but its terms other than the licensing date are...

