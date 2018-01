Spanish Manufacturer Challenges EU Decision Over State Aid

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 7:14 PM EST) -- A company that makes metal parts has challenged a decision from the European Commission finding that a tax credit the manufacturer received from the Spanish government ran afoul of European Union state aid law, according to a Monday filing.



Spain-based Estampaciones Rubí SAU in late November appealed two so-called informal messages from the commission — which is the EU’s executive arm and competition watchdog — according to a notice published in the EU’s official journal on Monday. At issue is the commission’s finding, which it spelled...

