EU Extends Deadline For Bayer-Monsanto Review

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 4:24 PM EST) -- Europe’s antitrust enforcer on Friday extended its deadline for a review of Bayer AG’s planned $63.5 billion purchase of U.S.-based Monsanto Co., adding another wrinkle in the companies’ quest for regulatory clearance of the deal.



The European Commission extended its deadline for a final decision on its investigation of the proposed tie-up by five working days until March 12, according to the case register. The deadline was already extended once after the commission opened an in-depth review of the merger in August. The commission had also...

