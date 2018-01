App Could Give Workers Safe Space To Report Harassment

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 4:32 PM EST) -- A longtime employment defense lawyer and her business partner are hoping to change the way employees and employers communicate via a third-party cellphone app, which launched Monday and allows workers to confidentially report sexual harassment or other perceived problems in the workplace to management.



The app comes at a critical time for employers everywhere as the #MeToo movement stemming from the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal prompts companies to take a harder look at employee complaints and workplace policies. Kendr app co-founder Beth Schroeder, chair of...

