Private Equity Group Of The Year: Simpson Thacher

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 4:14 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP's private equity team was on point in 2017, executing an array of deals for frequent clients like KKR and even boasting a banner two-deal day in July, making it one of Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



KKR & Co. LP was the private equity firm behind a healthy portion of Simpson Thacher's biggest work in 2017, and for good reason, private equity mergers and acquisitions practice head Marni Lerner said.



"We've represented KKR since the firm was founded back in...

To view the full article, register now.