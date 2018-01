Trump Judge Pick Advances Despite Home-State Opposition

Law360, Washington (January 29, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate appeared to buck a decades-old tradition Monday by slating President Donald Trump's pick for an Eighth Circuit vacancy for a final vote despite opposition from a senator in the nominee's home state.



The Senate's 57-41 vote came after a series of Democratic objections to considering Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Stras for the circuit. He is now set up for a final vote as soon as later this week and could be the first federal judge in decades confirmed without the approval of...

