House OKs Bills For Online Banking, Federal Savings Tweaks

Law360, Washington (January 29, 2018, 9:30 PM EST) -- The House of Representatives passed a pair of bills Monday changing rules for opening online banking accounts and allowing certain chartered savings institutions to operate like banks.



The MOBILE Act of 2017, passed on a 397-8 vote Monday, would change bank laws to allow consumers to open accounts more easily online, and the voice-voted Federal Savings Association Charter Flexibility Act would allow federally chartered savings associations to elect to operate as though they were federally chartered banks under the supervision of the Office of the Comptroller...

