House OKs Bills For Online Banking, Federal Savings Tweaks
The MOBILE Act of 2017, passed on a 397-8 vote Monday, would change bank laws to allow consumers to open accounts more easily online, and the voice-voted Federal Savings Association Charter Flexibility Act would allow federally chartered savings associations to elect to operate as though they were federally chartered banks under the supervision of the Office of the Comptroller...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login