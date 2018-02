Private Equity Group Of The Year: Weil Gotshal & Manges

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 5:44 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP's private equity group turned in a busy 2017, advising more than 250 private equity transactions valued at nearly $115 billion, earning it a spot for the second year running as one of Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



With more than 200 lawyers working on private equity deals worldwide, the firm said it has the resources to handle all kinds of transactions for some of the field's most notable names.



"We have an incredibly deep bench of partners," said Kevin Sullivan,...

