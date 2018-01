Mnuchin Urges Congress To Quickly Pass Bank Rule Relief

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:20 PM EST) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday urged swift passage of legislation that would ease some bank regulations and said that taxpayers must be protected in any revamp of the U.S. housing finance system that includes a government guarantee for mortgages.



Mnuchin said that a bipartisan bill that passed out of the Senate Banking Committee last year reflected many of the recommendations put forward by the Treasury Department in a series of reports. The bill would, among other things, raise the threshold for banks to be designated...

