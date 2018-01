Product Liability Group Of The Year: Covington & Burling

Law360, Springfield (January 30, 2018, 5:08 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP's continued defense of Roche's Accutane and its leadership in guiding air bag giant Takata through its massive recall litigation helped land the firm's product liability group a spot among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



The attorneys who make up the practice's tight-knit group have been pioneers in trying defense cases instead of automatically settling, the group's two co-heads told Law360 earlier this month.



"It's a pretty new group, relatively speaking, and a younger group," New York-based partner Paul Schmidt said. "Our practice...

To view the full article, register now.